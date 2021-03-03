close
Wed Mar 03, 2021
AFP
March 3, 2021

US imposes sanctions on two Huthi commanders

World

AFP
March 3, 2021

WASHINGTON: The United States on Tuesday imposed sanctions on two commanders of Yemen’s Huthi rebels, blaming them for civilian deaths and denouncing their ties with Iran as Washington seeks to halt the devastating war.

The Treasury Department said it would freeze any assets of the air force and naval commanders of the Huthis, who have defied international appeals by pursuing an offensive to seize the government’s last northern stronghold.

