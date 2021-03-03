IS suspect on trial over attacks on Turks in Germany

BERLIN: An alleged member of the Islamic State group went on trial in Germany on Tuesday over a series of acid and arson attacks against Turkish businesses and a mosque in Bavaria.

The suspect, named as Muharrem D, is accused of carrying out the violent crimes in the small town of Waldkraiburg in April last year, and of planning further attacks with a gun and explosives.

He is charged with the attempted murder of 31 people by arson, and with grievous bodily harm against four, as well as planning a serious act of violence endangering the state.

Among the most serious accusations against the suspect is an attack at a fruit and vegetable shop, where he allegedly set off a fire. Prosecutors believe this act alone amounted to 26 counts of attempted murder because 26 people were in the shop at that time. Four people also suffered from smoke poisoning.