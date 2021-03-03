Afghanistan peace common goal of Pakistan, US: Sh Rashid

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid said on Tuesday Pakistan had rendered unmatched sacrifices for achieving lasting peace in Afghanistan, which was the common goal of Pakistan and the US.

“Pakistan has rendered immense human and financial sacrifices for durable peace in Afghanistan,” he said while talking to acting US Ambassador to Pakistan Angela P Aggeler, who called on him here, said a news release.

Rashid said Pakistan would continue extending its full support to the new US administration for securing lasting peace in Afghanistan.

During the meeting, the minister and the envoy also discussed the existing ties and the matters related to mutual interest. Rashid said Pakistan and the US were enjoying old relations and hoped that there would be considerable improvement in these ties under the new US administration. The acting ambassador said there existed ample opportunities to bring improvement in the existing bilateral ties under the new US administration. The US envoy said Afghanistan also valued Pakistan’s efforts it made for achieving durable peace.

Rashid and Aggeler also discussed the case of American journalist Daniel Pearl and the accused involved in it, with the latter saying it was expected that Pearl’s family would get justice from Pakistan’s court.

The minister said the courts in Pakistan were functioning with absolute independence and he was confident that their decision in this particular case would be based on justice and in line with the law.

The US envoy appreciated Pakistan’s measures for effectively controlling the spread of deadly coronavirus in the country.