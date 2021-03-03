‘Weekly virus deaths lowest since start of 2021’

LONDON: The number of weekly registered coronavirus deaths in England and Wales has fallen by more than a quarter to the lowest level since the start of the year, figures show.

There were 4,079 deaths registered in the week ending February 19 where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.

This is down 28.3 per cent and the lowest number of weekly registered deaths since the week ending January 1. The proportion of deaths that involved coronavirus has also fallen – from 37.1 per cent to 29.5 per cent in the latest period.

The figures show that deaths involving Covid-19 among people aged 80 and over have fallen more steeply in recent weeks than those among younger age groups. Covid-19 registered deaths dropped by 56 per cent for people 80 and over from the week ending January 29 to the week ending February 19, compared with falls of 50 per cent for those aged 70 to 79 and 40 per cent for people under 70.

People aged 80 and over were the second group on the priority list for Covid-19 vaccines, with doses being offered from early December.

Overall, there were 13,809 deaths from all causes registered in the week ending February 19, a 10.0 per cent fall from the previous seven days. There were 2,182 deaths above what would usually be expected for this week based on the average over the past five years.

All regions of England recorded a week-on-week fall in the number of Covid-19 deaths registered in the week to February 19, the ONS said.

South-east England saw the highest number of Covid-19 deaths registered: 636, down 35 per cent from 974 in the previous week. Eastern England saw the second highest number: 566, down 30 per cent from 808.

Some 969 care home resident deaths involving Covid-19 in England and Wales were registered in the week to February 19, down more than a third (35 per cent) on the previous week, the ONS said.

A total of 40,355 care home residents in England and Wales have now had Covid-19 recorded on their death certificate since the pandemic began. The figures cover deaths of care home residents in all settings, not just in care homes.