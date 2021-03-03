Huthi munition wounds five civilians in Saudi Arabia

RIYADH: A munition fired by Yemen’s Houthi rebels wounded five civilians in a border village in southern Saudi Arabia, state media reported on Tuesday, the kingdom’s latest casualties from cross-border fire.

The projectile slammed into a public road in the southern province of Jizan on Monday, wounding three Saudis and two Yemenis, Saudi civil defence was quoted as saying by the official SPA news agency. Two homes, a grocery store and three vehicles were also damaged.

The US embassy in Riyadh condemned the cross-border fire, and called on the Houthis to “stop attacking innocent civilians and to engage in the diplomatic process to end this conflict”. The rebels did not immediately claim responsibility.

On Saturday, loud explosions shook the capital Riyadh as the Saudi-led coalition said it thwarted a Houthi missile attack, which sent shrapnel raining down on civilian homes. No casualties were reported but at least one civilian home was damaged, state-run Al-Ekhbariya television said.

Separately, the coalition said it intercepted six Houthi drones targeting the kingdom on Saturday, including the southern cities of Khamis Mushait and Jizan.

Meanwhile, Pakistan strongly condemned the recent attacks against Saudi Arabia by Houthi militia, particularly the projectile that injured five civilians in a border village in Jazan region.

“These attacks not only violate the territorial integrity of the Kingdom but also threaten the lives of innocent people,” the Foreign Office said in a statement. “Pakistan calls for their immediate cessation, as it stands in solidarity with Saudi Arabia,” it added.

The statement mentioned that Pakistan also called upon Houthi militia to halt its attacks on Ma’arib governorate in Yemen, adding: “We reiterate our call for a comprehensive political solution to the conflict in Yemen through peaceful means”.