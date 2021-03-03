close
Wed Mar 03, 2021
Zalmi boosted by Miller's arrival

KARACHI: Peshawar Zalmi received a much-needed boost when they were joined by South African dashing batsman David Miller.

Zalmi’s spokesman said on Tuesday that Miller has joined Zalmi.

Miller was not available for the early part of the PSL 2021 because of his domestic cricket commitment.

He was part of the Proteas T20 team which lost to Pakistan 2-1 recently in the three-match series in Lahore.

