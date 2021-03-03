Two foreign players, one official test positive

KARACHI: Two more foreign players and a member of the local support staff have tested positive for Covid-19.

This was revealed by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Director Media and Communication Sami-ul-Hasan in a hurriedly-called news conference on Tuesday.

“Of the 244 PCR tests conducted on Monday after Fawad Ahmed of Islamabad United was tested positive three are positive. Two are foreign players and one local support staff member. These three have been quarantined at a different floor of the hotel,” he said.

“One belongs to Islamabad United and the other two belong to two different teams,” Sami said.

He refused to reveal the identity of the trio.

“It’s not appropriate for me to reveal their identity as it is not my prerogative,” Sami said.

He said Fawad’s repeat test was to be conducted in the evening. “Repeat tests will be conducted. The first repeat tests of those people who are in the bubble will be conducted on Thursday. We wanted to conduct these after every four days but from tomorrow these tests will be conducted after every three days,” Sami said.

“There are around 300 people inside the bubble, players, support staff, families, franchise owners, match officials and security officials,” he said.

“Besides these tests the tests of the staff of the National Stadium have also been conducted. As many as 112 broadcast crew members, whose rapid tests had been conducted yesterday, have also passed through PCR tests today,” the PCB official said.

“The results of one team are awaited. This number will go up to 285 to 290,” Sami was quick to add.

“Immediately the PSL organising committee has sent a reminder to all for exercising caution. No player has been told to isolate himself or self-quarantine. They have been told just to exercise caution,” he said.

“Fawad and the three members who have tested positive will remain for ten days in quarantine,” he said. “It’s very difficult to determine how these cases emerged. You know bubble life is very difficult and its management is also difficult. In other sporting events of the world like Formula-One and Australian Open such breaches occur. It does not mean that the bubbles are weak or these have loopholes. In order to reduce the chances of infection, repeat tests of the participants will be conducted on Thursday. Yesterday two sets of tests were conducted, rapid as well as PCR,” he explained.

“Protecting the integrity and reputation of the event is our responsibility, especially of the PCB. That is why all such steps are being taken.

“Besides this we had also conducted tests of the ground staff. They have also been instructed to wear gloves when on ground. The ball which goes into the fans stands is sanitised. Umpires have wipes with them. All that work is being done in order to protect the integrity of the event,” Sami said.

“But we are operating in a very different environment. The entire world is facing such challenges and wherever sports events are being conducted they are meeting and overcoming such challenges. We will also try with the help of the franchise owners so that we could dispose of this event in a good way,” the PCB media chief official said.

He made it clear that nobody can enter the bubble without passing through the protocols.

“Whoever comes to the bubble, passes through a protocol whether they are owners, players or anyone else. They are to spend three days in isolation and after returning two negative tests they become part of the bubble,” he said.

He said that as usual fifty percent crowds will be allowed inside the stadium. “NCOC has given us permission. Until March 16 50 percent crowd will be allowed,” he said.

He rejected the impression that PCB made any lapse which resulted in the bubble breach.

“Creating the bubble is a challenge and it is more challenging for those who spend life in the bubble. Our team remained in the bubble in England and then in New Zealand. We know how challenging it is. Minor breaches happen. It is not appropriate to say that it has not been taken seriously. It’s the biggest, the most important event, best players come and play here and it has created a name at the global level. There are stakes of PCB, players, owners and media. I don’t think it’s right to say that PCB had created a weak bubble or it had not been taken it seriously,” Sami said.

“Similar things happened in Australian Open, in the NHL or Formula-One. Had they also been weak? Bubbles are tight but if 300 people are in them so sometimes minor issues come and the bubble is breached,” he said.

He said no foeign player has shown any concern following the development. He made it clear that there is no option with the PCB to reduce the number of matches as it has signed an agreement of 34 matches.

Responding to a question, Sami said that Islamabad United is in touch with Fawad’s family. “Fawad is getting the best treatment. Not only Fawad but the remaining three have also been placed on a separate floor in the hotel and they are being looked after by a proper medical team,” Sami said.