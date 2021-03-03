‘England ready to host more Euro 2020 games’

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LONDON: England is ready to host extra matches for this year’s European football championships, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in an interview published on Tuesday.
Johnson told The Sun of his government’s ambitions as he laid out a joint United Kingdom and Ireland bid to host the 2030 World Cup.
The Euros are set to be played in 12 cities across the continent from June 11, after being postponed last year as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.