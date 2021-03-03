close
Wed Mar 03, 2021
AFP
March 3, 2021

‘England ready to host more Euro 2020 games’

Sports

AFP
March 3, 2021

LONDON: England is ready to host extra matches for this year’s European football championships, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in an interview published on Tuesday.

Johnson told The Sun of his government’s ambitions as he laid out a joint United Kingdom and Ireland bid to host the 2030 World Cup.

The Euros are set to be played in 12 cities across the continent from June 11, after being postponed last year as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

