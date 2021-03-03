Pak, Japan teams to undergo second test today

ISLAMABAD: The members of the Davis Cup teams and support staff who have been placed in the tie will undergo the second Covid-19 test today (Wednesday).

Pakistan and Japan will be going head-to-head in the prestigious Davis Cup World Group I tie from Friday.

All the members of both teams and support staff have already underwent the first Covid-19 test and today they will be having their second test while the third testing will be carried out on Friday morning.

“There has been no positive result so far as almost hundred tests have been conducted so far in connection with the Davis Cup tie. Today the second round of testing would start while the third round will take place on Friday,” a PTF official said.

Meanwhile, members of the both teams had extensive training sessions on Tuesday here at the Pakistan Sports Complex grasscourts.

“Teams trained extensively on Tuesday. Local players made first use of the court facilities while Japan squad attended the evening session.”