Muzarabani, Williams shine as Zimbabwe lead Afghanistan

ABU DHABI: Paceman Blessing Muzarabani took four wickets while skipper Sean Williams hit an unbeaten half-century to help Zimbabwe take lead on the opening day of the first Test against Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

Muzarabani finished with 4-48 and his new ball partner Victor Nyauchi took 3-34 as Afghanistan — who won the toss and batted on a seamer-friendly pitch — were dismissed for just 131.

At close, Zimbabwe were 133-5 with Williams not out on 54 and Ryan Burl on eight not out. They lead by two runs with five wickets intact on a day that saw 15 wickets fall.

Afghanistan started the two-match series on a wrong note when their ace spinner Rashid Khan was ruled out of the Test with a fractured finger he suffered in the Pakistan Super League last week.

Then their batsmen fell at regular interval.

Muzarabani, released from his Kolpak contract with Northamptonshire last year, struck with the very first ball of the match, bowling debutant Abdul Malik from an inside edge.

Score Board

Aghanistan won toss

Afghanistan 1st innings

Abdul Malik b Muzarabani 0

Ibrahim Zadran c Musakanda b Nyauchi 31

Rahmat Shah c Chakabva b Muzarabani 6

Munir Ahmad c Raza b Nyauchi 12

Hashmatullah Shahidi b Nyauchi 5

Afsar Zazai c Chakabva b Tiripano 37

Asghar Afghan c Chakabva b Muzarabani 13

Abdul Wasi c Kasuza b Raza 3

Amir Hamza not out 16

Yamin Ahmadzai c Tiripano b Williams 1

Zahir Khan c Williams b Muzarabani 0

Extras (b4, nb2, w1) 7

Total (overs 47; all out) 131

Fall: 1-0 (Malik), 2-8 (Shah), 3-37 (Ahmad), 4-52 (Ibrahim), 5-69 (Shahidi), 6-91 (Asghar), 7-109 (Zazai), 8-122 (Wasi), 9-123 (Ahmadzai)

Bowling: Muzarabani 12-3-48-4, Nyauchi 10-1-34-3 (2w), Tiripano 12-5-24-1 (1w), Burl 7-1-9-0, Williams 3-2-4-1, Raza 3-0-8-1

Zimbabwe 1st innings

P. Masvaure lbw b Hamza 15

K. Kasuza b Ahmadzai 0

T. Musakanda b Hamza 7

S. Williams not out 54

W. Madhevere lbw b Hamza 0

Sikandar Raza c Malik b Hamza 43

R. Burl not out 8

Extras (lb5, nb1) 6

Total (overs 39; 5 wickets) 133

Still to bat: R. Chakabva, D. Tiripano, B. Muzarabani, V. Nyauchi

Fall: 1-5 (Kasuza), 2-22 (Musakanda), 3-38 (Masvaure), 4-38 (Madhevere), 5-109 (Raza)

Bowling: Ahmadzai 9.1-2-20-1, Hamza 17-1-61-4, Zahir 9-0-36-0, Wasi 3.5-0-11-0

Umpires: Aleem Dar (PAK) and Ahmed Shah Pakteen (AFG)