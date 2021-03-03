Sarfraz helps Gladiators post 156-7

KARACHI: Skipper Sarfraz Ahmed led from the front with a fine fifty as Quetta Gladiators set a target of 157 for Islamabad United in their crucial game of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 here at National Stadium on Tuesday night.

In the rescheduled show Sarfraz smashed 41-ball 54 to help Gladiators post 156-7 in the allotted 20 overs.

Sarfraz, who brought in his fifty off 31 balls, smacked spinner Iftikhar Ahmed for four successive sixes in the 13th over of the innings which fetched 26 runs.

At one stage, Gladiators were reeling at 41-4 in the sixth over. However, Sarfraz, who was trapped lbw off Faheem Ashraf, added 63 off 29 balls for the fifth wicket stand with Mohammad Nawaz who made 29-ball 31 not out, striking one six and one four.

Fast bowlers Hasan Ali and Faheem Ashraf provided a good start to Islamabad United who opted to bowl first when their skipper Shadab Khan won a crucial toss.

Hasan got rid of Saim Ayub (5) and former South African skipper Faf du Plessis (17) while Faheem removed South African left-handed batsman Cameron Delport (1) and Azam Khan (4). Faf hit three fours in his 11-ball knock.

Leggie Shadab Khan then got rid of Australian all-rounder Ben Cutting (23) to pile up further misery on the 2019 champions.

Cutting smashed one six and two fours in his 17-ball useful contribution. Faheem was the pick of the bowlers with 3-11 in four overs. Hasan claimed 2-23 in four overs.

Quetta Gladiators made one change by bringing in Naseem Shah in place of Usman Shinwari.

Islamabad made two changes, replacing Phil Salt and Fawad Ahmed (Covid+) with Rohail Nazir and Mohammad Musa.