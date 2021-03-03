NBP, EveryWater join hands

KARACHI: The National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) and EveryWater, a Pakistani innovative startup signed an agreement, under which the NBP will extend financing to enable this Pakistani startup formed by young chemical engineers to go to market with its innovative water purification solution, a statement said on Tuesday.

EveryWater was founded by, Shayan Sohail, Usama Tanweer, and Arslan Ahmed, bright young graduates of the University of Engineering and Technology Lahore, it added.

At EveryWater, they invented a unique polymer technology, that they named “Esoterik Resistive Membrane”, also known as intrinsically biofilm resistant membrane.

EW has patent coverage across 82 geographies around the world for its ERM.

It has designed and tested sustainable and affordable water purification solutions suited for the individual, household, community, agriculture, and industrial use, the statement said.

EW products enable off-grid water purification for years without the need to replace devices or membranes.

It has succeeded in bringing down the cost of clean sweet raw water for domestic users to Rs20/100 litres, and cleaning brackish water to Rs40/100 litres, it added.