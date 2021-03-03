Gold rates down Rs1,050/tola

KARACHI: Bullion rates in the local market dropped Rs1,050/tola to 107,200/tola, according to the data released by the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association on Tuesday. Similarly, the price of 10 grams gold dropped Rs900 to Rs91,907, it added. In the international market too, bullion rates decreased $13 to $1,730/ounce. However, silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,380/tola. The price of 10 grams silver also stood the same at Rs1,183.12, it added.