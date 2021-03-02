UAE hails Pakistan, India LoC ceasefire agreement

ISLAMABAD: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has welcomed the ceasefire agreement between Pakistan and India across the Line of Control (LoC).

In a statement received by the UAE Embassy here, the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation has commended the efforts of the two countries to reach this achievement, saying it gives weight to its relations with both Pakistan and India. The move, it said, is an important step towards achieving security, stability and prosperity in the region.

The ministry emphasised the importance of adhering to a permanent ceasefire between the two countries to the benefit of both sides and committing to diplomatic means through dialogue to build bridges of confidence and establish a lasting peace.