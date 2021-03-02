Don’t make Apex Court controversial, PPP advises PTI

ISLAMABAD: PPP Secretary Information Shazia Atta Marri has said that Apex Court has rejected the presidential reference regarding Senate elections to be held through open ballot and has clearly directed the authorities concerned that Senate polls should be held through secret ballot as per Article 226 of the Constitution.

“The PP welcomes the Apex Court opinion on the presidential reference,” she said Monday, adding that the Supreme Court has declared it mandatory to abide by the Constitution”. “The Apex Court has clarified that Senate elections are part of the Constitution and should also be held in the prescribed manner.”

She uttered that PTI-led government should refrain from making Apex Court controversial in this regard. “Both the government's presidential reference and the ordinance have expired after this opinion by the Apex Court. The government cannot run the country merely through promulgating ordinances.”

She said that the government looks worried after the Court’s opinion on presidential reference regarding Senate polls and the Election Commission cannot even violate the Constitution of the country due to government pressure.