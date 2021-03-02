close
Tue Mar 02, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
March 2, 2021

17m dozes of corona vaccine to be available in Punjab soon, PA told

National

OC
Our Correspondent
March 2, 2021

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid told the Punjab Assembly Monday that 17 million dozes of corona vaccine will soon be available in the province.

She also told that people above 65 years of age would be given preference in the anti-COVID-19 campaign. Speaking on the floor of the assembly during the question-hour session related to Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, the minister disclosed that corona vaccine would be shortly available in the province. While responding to the queries of legislators, she also stated that the steps taken by the government against coronavirus were lauded globally.

Latest News

More From Pakistan