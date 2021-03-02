17m dozes of corona vaccine to be available in Punjab soon, PA told

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid told the Punjab Assembly Monday that 17 million dozes of corona vaccine will soon be available in the province.

She also told that people above 65 years of age would be given preference in the anti-COVID-19 campaign. Speaking on the floor of the assembly during the question-hour session related to Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, the minister disclosed that corona vaccine would be shortly available in the province. While responding to the queries of legislators, she also stated that the steps taken by the government against coronavirus were lauded globally.