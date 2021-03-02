Justice Afridi disagrees with majority opinion

ISLAMABAD: Justice Yahya Afridi, one of the members of the larger bench of the Supreme Court (SC) that announced its 4-1 majority opinion about the Senate elections on Monday, gave his dissenting note.

Justice Yahya observed that “the opinion sought by the Worthy President, Islamic Republic of Pakistan, in the instant Reference, is not a question of law within the contemplation of Article 186 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, 1973”. Therefore, he abstained from giving opinion on the reference, and returned the presidential reference unanswered.

The five-member larger bench opined that Senate polls would be held through the secret ballot in accordance with Article 226 of the Constitution.