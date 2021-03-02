close
Tue Mar 02, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
March 2, 2021

Man killed for ‘honour’

National

OC
Our Correspondent
March 2, 2021

PAKPATTAN: A man was clubbed to death for ‘honour’ at Chak 16-KB on Monday. Reportedly, Ifraheem was busy working in his field when accused Shabbir and his sons Anwar, M Hanif and Nawab came and allegedly clubbed him to death. Police have registered a case.

FOUR INJURED

Four people were injured when a gas cylinder exploded in a pizza shop on Railway Road. Tayyab, Shahzad, Usman and Hamza were seriously injured when a gas cylinder exploded in the shop.

Latest News

More From Pakistan