Man killed for ‘honour’

PAKPATTAN: A man was clubbed to death for ‘honour’ at Chak 16-KB on Monday. Reportedly, Ifraheem was busy working in his field when accused Shabbir and his sons Anwar, M Hanif and Nawab came and allegedly clubbed him to death. Police have registered a case.
FOUR INJURED
Four people were injured when a gas cylinder exploded in a pizza shop on Railway Road. Tayyab, Shahzad, Usman and Hamza were seriously injured when a gas cylinder exploded in the shop.