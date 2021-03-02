Zero Discrimination Day observed

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
OKARA: The University of Okara’s Department of Sociology, Psychology and Anthropology organised a seminar on the International Day for Zero Discrimination here.
Speaking on the occasion, Department of Sociology in-charge, Dr Sumera said that institutions of higher education had a key role to play in eradication of discrimination from the society by providing equal opportunities of education and career development to all classes and creeds. Department of Psychology in-charge Zoya Yaqoob told that the discrimination had been entrenched in human behaviors over the course of history by the propagation of patriarchy and due to the deep-rooted caste system of the society.