Tue Mar 02, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
March 2, 2021

Zero Discrimination Day observed

National

OC
Our Correspondent
March 2, 2021

OKARA: The University of Okara’s Department of Sociology, Psychology and Anthropology organised a seminar on the International Day for Zero Discrimination here.

Speaking on the occasion, Department of Sociology in-charge, Dr Sumera said that institutions of higher education had a key role to play in eradication of discrimination from the society by providing equal opportunities of education and career development to all classes and creeds. Department of Psychology in-charge Zoya Yaqoob told that the discrimination had been entrenched in human behaviors over the course of history by the propagation of patriarchy and due to the deep-rooted caste system of the society.

