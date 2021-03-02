After SC opinion on reference… President Alvi must resign: Azma

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) Punjab spokesperson Azma Bukhari has asked President Arif Alvi to resign on moral grounds. Talking to the media outside the Punjab Assembly here on Monday, she said the government was showing stubbornness instead of feeling ashamed after the SC decision on the presidential reference on Senate election procedure. The government had approached the SC for open voting in Senate election and now they wanted technology like RTS [Results Transmission System]. “I want to ask if the ECP gives an independent decision, then why a campaign is launched against it,” she said, adding that several federal ministers stormed into the ECP after the SC decision. Azma said the Election Commission of Pakistan had already submitted its reply in the SC that Senate election could only be held through secret ballot. She said if the government wanted to amend the law, the only forum was Parliament. She said now RTS and WhatsApp would not work and government’s propaganda on PTV and in the parliament would not work too. She said if the government had forgotten the election of Chaudhry Sarwar as well as the chairman of the Senate? The position of the president had become controversial, she said adding he had lost his position. She said he should be impeached, otherwise he should resign. Criticising Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, Azma said she should clear the garbage of Lahore as the city was rotting and heaps of garbage had reappeared on the streets of Lahore. She said the chairman of Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) had resigned over alleged political interference of a provincial minister. Azma said Firdous Awan should start finding a new party as the days of the PTI were numbered now.