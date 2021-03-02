Residents decry slow work at Taxila Tehsildar office

TAXILA: A large number of residents of Taxila have expressed their concern over the slow work in Tehsildar office Taxila and said that hundreds of registries were not signed by tehsildar of Taxila due to unknown reasons. A local social activist, Rana Rasheed Ahmed Shad, said that the registry of the purchased land of his daughter had been pending for the last four months with Taxila Tehsil office. He said that on the special directions of Punjab chief minister that Revenue Awami Khidmat Kutcheries should be held on first day of every month at tehsil level to solve the revenue related issues, but it did not happen in Taxila. He lamented that no such kind of official open Kutchery is held in Taxila on Monday (March 1, 2021).