Tue Mar 02, 2021
March 2, 2021

JI MPs to remain absent from Senate polls

Top Story

ISLAMABAD: As per an understanding with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Monday agreed that its only MNA Maulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali and MPA in Sindh Assembly Abdul Rashid will remain absent from the Senate elections. According to PTI Central Media Department here, to this effect, a meeting was held between PTI Central Punjab President and Ijaz Ahmad Chaudhry and Central Secretary General JI Amir-ul-Azeem. Both discussed in the meeting, the strategy relating to the Senate elections. During which, JI announced absence from Senate elections from Sindh Assembly and the National Assembly. Ijaz Chaudhry welcomed and thanked JI leadership for promised cooperation in elections.

