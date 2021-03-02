PPP parliamentarians swear full support to Gilani

ISLAMABAD: Commenting on the SC opinion, Chairman Pakistan People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Monday said the government was fully exposed with the results of by-elections.

“The PPP believes in political struggle in Parliament,” he said while chairing a meeting of the PPP parliamentary party in the National Assembly, which discussed the party’s strategy for the Senate elections. The parliamentary party expressed full confidence in Yusuf Raza Gilani for the Senate elections from Islamabad.

Bilawal said the PPP had taken into confidence the other parties for contesting the by-elections and the results had exposed the government, as the people had rejected them in all the provinces. Bilawal said the PPP got an unprecedented support from all the opposition parties on the candidacy of Yusuf Raza Gilani. Gilani said the opposition with its strong and aggressive politics forced Prime Minister Imran Khan to come into politics and meet the legislators.

He said the PPP always believed in democratic struggle and supremacy of the Parliament. He thanked the PPP Parliamentarians for their overwhelming support to him for the senate elections.