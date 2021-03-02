Powerloom workers observe hunger strike against increase in yarn price

MULTAN: The powerloom workers on Monday observed a hunger strike and staged a demonstration against increase in the prices of yarn.

Dozens of powerloom workers blocked Manzoorabad Chowk leading to city roads and connecting the entire city and chanted slogans against the government for raising the prices of yarn. The protest was organised under the auspices of the All Pakistan Powerlooms Association The protestors also set up a hunger strike camp and dozens of workers participated in the camp.

Speaking on the occasion, APPA president Khaliq Qandil Sindhu said that Rs 15,000 had been increased in the yarn bundle, which had closed doors of business. The electricity tariff and yarn prices had reached beyond the limits of buyers, he lamented. If the government does not address the issue immediately, it was feared that at least 25,000 workers would lose their jobs in Multan, he added.

Khaliq said that the government’s lack of interest in increasing cotton production had upset the exporters of the local value added textile sector. He said that the present situation demands that the government should allow the import of cotton yarn with 32 single and less counts at zero rate duty. The country was unable to compete in the market because of the rate at which we were getting yarn, he added.