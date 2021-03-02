close
Tue Mar 02, 2021
Man killed in inter-clan clash in Kumb

National

SUKKUR: A man was killed and four others injured in a clash over possession of land in Kumb city of district Khairpur on Monday. Reports said over possession of land, a man identified as Wali Muhammad was killed in a clash between two groups of Buridi clan while Raza Muhammad, Ali Haider, Ghulam Abbas and Nazar Muhammad were injured. The police have shifted the body and injured to Kot Diji Taluka Hospital of district Khairpur, and arrested accused Ahmed Ali Buridi from the spot.

