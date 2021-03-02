‘Sindh Action Committee’ pledges to rescue provincial resources

SUKKUR: A protest rally was organised by the Sindh Action Committee against the federal government’s decision to control Sindh’s islands, auction of land, foreign settlement and ownership of the provincial resources.

The rally started from the hockey ground and ended at Ghunta Ghar, Sukkur, where the protesters said Sindh was currently undergoing multiple attacks, as the Federation has been trying to control Sindh’s territorial belt and snatch resources. They said auctions are announced for acquiring Sindh’s land, adding that it is the right time for the people of Sindh to come out in defence of their homeland and its resources. They said at present, foreign invaders are being settled in Sindh to convert the majority of Sindhi speaking people into a minority. The protesters said millions of acres of land has illegally been handed over to others while the original land holders are being displaced on the plea of encroachments. They said Sindhi speaking people have been suffering hunger and poverty and the Sindh Action Committee has pledged to rescue the people without any discrimination.