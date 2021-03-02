More rain spells expected this month

Islamabad: Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecast above normal rainfall in March with two to three rain spells likely during the month. The first rain spell is expected to start from March 7 and the second from March 14 to 15, said PMD spokesman Dr Khalid Malik here on Monday.

He said weather pattern had changed due to fluctuations in the temperature at sea level and rising global temperature. He said prolonged dry spell during the current winter season produced harmful effects on human health as well as agriculture sector.