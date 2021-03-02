close
Tue Mar 02, 2021
Missing child found dead in Landikotal

National

LANDIKOTAL: A 10-year-old child, who had been missing for five days, was found dead in Landikotal tehsil on Monday, police said. Police official Ayaz Khan said that according to initial reports, Izharullah had gone missing while going home from Hamza Baba Sports Ground. He was searched everywhere but could not be found. The official said Landikotal police found the boy’s body near the Hamza Baba shrine on Monday.

