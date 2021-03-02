close
Tue Mar 02, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OCÂ
Our Correspondent Â 
March 2, 2021

Punjab growers reject wheat support price

National

OCÂ
Our Correspondent Â 
March 2, 2021

MULTAN: The growers have rejected Punjab wheat support price at Rs1,800 per 40kg and demanded minimum Rs 2,000 per 40kg as fixed by the Sindh government. Pakistan Kisan Ittehad Chairman Ch Anwar said the Punjab wheat support prices could hardly meet per acre expenses after skyrocketing hike in fertiliser prices. He told that the wheat growers in the South Punjab were set to organise protestsin this regard.

Latest News

More From Pakistan