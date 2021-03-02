Punjab growers reject wheat support price

MULTAN: The growers have rejected Punjab wheat support price at Rs1,800 per 40kg and demanded minimum Rs 2,000 per 40kg as fixed by the Sindh government. Pakistan Kisan Ittehad Chairman Ch Anwar said the Punjab wheat support prices could hardly meet per acre expenses after skyrocketing hike in fertiliser prices. He told that the wheat growers in the South Punjab were set to organise protestsin this regard.