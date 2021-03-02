close
Tue Mar 02, 2021
Khalilzad meets Abdullah, discusses review of Doha deal

Top Story

 
March 2, 2021

KABUL: US special envoy Zalmay Khalilzad met with Abdullah Abdullah, chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation, in Kabul on Monday and discussed the review of the Doha agreement, Abdullah’s office said in a statement. “They discussed peace talks, the review of the Doha peace agreement by the new US administration, the acceleration of the peace process, the second round of talks between Afghans in Doha, reduction in violence, and ways to advance peace talks and achieve lasting peace in Afghanistan,” the statement said.

