Govt offers six Senate seats to PDM from Balochistan

ISLAMABAD: The government has reportedly offered six seats to the opposition in the upcoming March 3 Senate election in the Balochistan Assembly, sources said Monday. The proposal was reportedly brought to the opposition lawmaker Ghafoor Haideri of the JUI-F by incumbent Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani.

Sources said that an emergency meeting was convened at the BNP-M chief Akhtar Mengal's residence in Quetta to discuss the matter shortly therafter. The proposal also mirrors a similar arrangement made recently in the Punjab Assembly, where five candidates each from the PML-N and PTI and one candidate from the PML-Q were declared elected to the Senate seats by default.