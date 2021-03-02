Govt offers six Senate seats to PDM from Balochistan

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: The government has reportedly offered six seats to the opposition in the upcoming March 3 Senate election in the Balochistan Assembly, sources said Monday. The proposal was reportedly brought to the opposition lawmaker Ghafoor Haideri of the JUI-F by incumbent Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani.
Sources said that an emergency meeting was convened at the BNP-M chief Akhtar Mengal's residence in Quetta to discuss the matter shortly therafter. The proposal also mirrors a similar arrangement made recently in the Punjab Assembly, where five candidates each from the PML-N and PTI and one candidate from the PML-Q were declared elected to the Senate seats by default.