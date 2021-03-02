Salim Saifullah says coronavirus threat still there

PESHAWAR: A former federal minister Salim Saifullah Khan has criticized the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) decision to lift the ban on commercial and educational activities.

In a statement issued here on Monday he said it was too early to lift the restrictions on commercial activities, schools, offices and other workplaces and allowing them to function at full strength as coronavirus threat was still there.

Salim Saifullah Khan asserted that the government should give priority to public health, adding the economic health of the country is dependent on public health.

He said it was not the time to allow full commercial activities rather the government should wait until the vaccination of at least 70 pc the population is completed, he suggested. Salim Saifullah said the country may face another wave of Covid-19, if standard operating procedures were not followed.

“The possibility of a third wave cannot be ruled out; we are giving another opportunity to the virus to bounce back. I fear that within a few weeks, the situation may get precarious and we may again have to re-impose restrictions”, he added.He urged the government to give top priority to the vaccination programme and not relax the restrictions until the safety and health of the general public are ensured.