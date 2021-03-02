In-laws deny killing man

PESHAWAR: Father-in-law of a person, who had mysteriously died inside his house in Gulbahar locality, said on Monday that he was not involved in the murder of his son-in-law but the bereaved family wanted to occupy his three-marla house by implanting him in the murder.

Speaking at a news conference, Sher Jan and his wife said they had not killed their son-in-law Asghar and alleged that deceased’s father had started levelling baseless allegations against them. They said they did not know that Asghar was involved in ice drug business before marrying their daughter. He said the father of Asghar had expelled his son and grandsons from his home but now wanted to snatch the three-marla house from them.