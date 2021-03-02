Ireland release 13 players to play in PRO14

DUBLIN: Ireland have retained a 23-man squad for a two-day training camp and released 13 players to play for their provinces in the Guinness PRO14.

Andy Farrell’s side picked up their first win of this year’s Guinness Six Nations by beating Italy 48-10 on Saturday but do not return to action until facing Scotland at Murrayfield on Sunday, March 14.

The four players who suffered knocks in Rome – Jordan Larmour (hip), Tadgh Furlong (ankle), Dave Kilcoyne (head) and Ronan Kelleher (ankle) – will remain with the national team to undergo further assessment.

Farrell’s men are scheduled to train on Thursday and Friday in Dublin, according to the update from the Irish Rugby Football Union.There are two Irish derbies in the PRO14 this weekend, with Munster hosting Connacht on Friday evening at Thomond Park, before Leinster take on Ulster the following day in Belfast.

Scrum-half Craig Casey, who made his debut as a replacement at Stadio Olimpico, has been allowed to temporarily rejoin Munster, along with Andrew Conway, Shane Daly and Chris Farrell, while Bundee Aki, Ultan Dillane and Dave Heffernan have returned to Connacht.

Meanwhile, Leinster quartet Ed Byrne, Ross Byrne, Rhys Ruddock and Josh Van Der Flier could come up against Ulster duo Stuart McCloskey and Tom O’Toole at Kingspan Stadium.After travelling to Edinburgh to take on Gregor Townsend’s men, Ireland complete their Six Nations campaign at home to England on March 20.