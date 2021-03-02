Suu Kyi hit with two new criminal charges

YANGON: Ousted Myanmar civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi was hit with two new criminal charges in a court appearance via video link on Monday, a month after a military coup triggered relentless mass protests.

Suu Kyi has not been seen in public since being detained on February 1, and her appearance came as demonstrators took to the streets again across the country in defiance of an escalation of deadly force by the junta.

At least 18 people died on Sunday as troops and police fired live rounds at demonstrators in cities across Myanmar, according to the United Nations, which cited its own credible information.

Suu Kyi, 75, was already facing obscure criminal charges for possessing unlicensed walkie-talkies, as well as violating coronavirus restrictions by staging a campaign event during last year’s election.

She is now also accused of breaching communications laws as well as intent to incite public unrest, her lawyer Khin Maung Zaw said. “We cannot say for sure how many more cases Daw Aung San Suu Kyi will face in this period,” he told reporters in Naypyidaw. “Anything can happen in this country at this time.”

Suu Kyi has reportedly been kept under house arrest in the capital of Naypyidaw, an isolated city that the military built during a previous dictatorship.

The military has justified its takeover, which ended a decade-long democratic experiment, with unfounded allegations of widespread fraud in last November’s national elections, which Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy won in a landslide.

Hundreds of thousands of people have taken to streets regularly over the past month to oppose the coup. Despite Sunday’s bloodshed protesters were defiant—some citing a sense of duty to their children’s future.