Imran holds meetings with MNAs ahead of Senate elections

ISLAMABAD: Members of National Assembly (MNAs) Gul Dad Khan, Gul Zafar Khan, Jawad Hussain, Muhammad Iqbal Afridi and Sajid Khan called on Prime Minister Imran Khan at the Parliament House on Monday and discussed overall political situation.

Defence Minister Pervez Khattak, Religious Affairs Minister Pir Noorul Haq Qadri and Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Malik Muhammad Amir Dogar were also present on the occasion.

Separately, MNAs Dr Haider Ali, Noor Alim Khan, Uzma Riaz, Zill-e-Huma, Nafeesa Khatak and Shandana Gulzar also held a meeting with Prime Minister Khan at the Parliament House during which Defence Minister Khattak was also present.

Later, MNA Mohammad Aslam Bhootani called on the Prime Minister during which Pervez Khattak and Special Assistant Dogar were present. According to Geo News, Prime Minister Khan was meeting lawmakers at Parliament House ahead of the crunch Senate polls scheduled for March 3.

Khan was meeting the lawmakers from the ruling coalition to listen to their grievances and address their reservations. The ruling party is making hectic efforts to ensure victory of Finance Minister Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, who is contesting the Senate elections from the Islamabad seat against former prime minister and the opposition’s joint candidate Yousaf Raza Gillani.The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had directed its members to ensure their presence in Islamabad in connection with the Senate polls.–Sabah/News Desk