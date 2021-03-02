Schools resume regular classes in Pakistan

KARACHI: After months-long hiatus, all educational institutions of the country, except Sindh, resumed regular classes from Monday, Geo News reported.Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood had announced last week that educational institutions across the country would remain open five days a week from March 1. The federal government had said the decision would apply to all educational institutions.

Given the coronavirus situation and health hazards, however, attendance of children in educational institutions in Faisalabad, Gujranwala and Rawalpindi was reduced to

50 per cent.

Earlier, Sindh Education Minister Saeed Ghani had opposed the federal government’s decision of allowing schools to resume five-day regular classes from March 1, saying the announcement had “created confusion among students”.

Ghani said schools in the province will only be allowed 50 per cent attendance, adding regular classes could not be resumed in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, the country reported 36 deaths due to coronavirus taking the nationwide tally of fatalities to 12,896 on Monday, while 1,392 people tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours soaring the number of such cases to 581,365, according to the latest figures issued by the National Command and Operation Centre. The death rate from the coronavirus pandemic in Pakistan is 2.2 per cent, as the number of recovered patients has reached 94 per cent. So far, 546,371 coronavirus patients, including 1,094 during the last 24 hours, have recovered in the country, while 1,568 patients were in critical condition.

Till now 258,266 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh; 172,054 in Punjab; 72,424 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa; 44,373 in Islamabad; 19,049 in Balochistan; 10,243 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir; and 4,956 in Gilgit-Baltistan.About 38,338 tests were conducted during the last 24 hours, taking the number of total tests to 8,990,176.–News Desk/Sabah