China bans punishments in schools

BEIJING: China has banned school teachers from meting out any punishment that can cause physical or mental trauma, after a string of student deaths linked to harsh discipline in recent years. New rules issued by the Ministry of Education that take effect on Monday forbid punishments at schools that humiliate students, as well as reinforcing the existing ban on corporal punishment. Banned practices include caning, making students stand or kneel on the floor for hours and verbal abuse.