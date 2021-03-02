Hundreds nominated for Peace Prize

OSLO: More than 300 people have been nominated for this year’s Nobel Peace Prize, the Nobel Institute announced on Monday, with climate activist Greta Thunberg and ex-US president Donald Trump among them.

The total of 329 falls short of the record set in 2016, when the institute was faced with 376 nominations. The names of nominees are kept secret for at least 50 years, but sponsors -- who include politicians, former laureates and university professors -- may choose to make their choices public.