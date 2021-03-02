Rossi excited by‘new challenge’ with Yamaha SRT

PARIS: Valentino Rossi is embracing a fresh start with Yamaha SRT after dropping down from the manufacturer’s factory team for his 22nd season competing in motorcycling’s top category.

Rossi, 42, has won the MotoGP championship seven times but endured his worst season in 2020, finishing 15th overall and missing two races following a positive Covid-19 test. The Italian will line up alongside compatriot Franco Morbidelli for the Yamaha satellite team, having signed a one-year extension to his contract with the Japanese manufacturer.

“It’s a new challenge for me. This is a very young team, but in the last two years they have already been really competitive,” Rossi said at the team’s virtual launch on Monday. “My targets for 2021 is to be competitive, fight to win races, fight to achieve podiums and also fight for a good position in the World Championship standings at the end of the season.”

Rossi has switched places with Fabio Quartararo, the young French rider making the step up to the factory Yamaha team after recording three wins in just his second season among the elite.