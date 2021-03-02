Geo’s Ayaz unanimously elected Risja president

ISLAMABAD: Ayaz Akbar of Geo TV has been elected president and Arif Khan (Kay2 TV) secretary general of the Rawalpindi-Islamabad Sports Journalists Association (Risja) during General Council’s meeting held here at the Gun and Country Club Monday.

The meeting that was attended by 39 Risja members unanimously reposed trust in the panel finalized for one-year term in the office. Other elected members included Abid Zahoor Malik (senior vice president), Leena Moin (vice president), Sohail Raja (finance secretary), Khurram Awan and Hafiz Ubaid (associate secretaries).

Executive Committee’s members are Faheem Anwar Khan, Gabriel de Souza, Kashif Abbasi, Shaharyar Khan, Amna Bilal, Faheem Akhtar, Mazhar Javed, Faisal Sahi and Asghar AliMobarik. Risja chairman Abdul Mohi Shah thanked the House for its unanimous decision and reposing trust in the panel.

Risja also presented life-membership shields to three veteran sports journalists who pioneered the association in 1986. The recipients included Faheem Anwar Khan, Imran Naeem Ahmad and Abdul Mohi Shah.

The association also honoured its senior member Mohsin Ijaz who has been elected secretary general of Supreme Court Journalists Association with an overwhelming majority. Newly-elected president Ayaz Akbar, in his inaugural speech, said the new faces will have to complete five years in sports journalism to obtain Risja’s permanent membership while the journalists who have completed 25 years in active sports journalism will be granted life-time membership of the association.