PCB jolted by COVID-19 case in biosecure bubble

KARACHI: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) was on Monday jolted by a positive COVID-19 test in its bio secure bubble for the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The match between Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators on Monday was postponed for a day after Australian leggie Fawad Ahmed tested positive for COVID-19.

The match, which was scheduled to begin at 7pm on Monday, will now be held on Tuesday (today) at 7pm. The 39-year-old Khyber Pakhtunkhwa-born Australian leg-spinner had shown symptoms a couple of days ago and had been isolated.

PCB officials told ‘The News’ that everyone who was in the biosecure bubble would be tested again — all teams’ players, officials, their families and even vendors. “There will be tests now every fourth day to prevent any more COVID case,” an official said. “The number of tests will run into hundreds,” he added.

A United spokesman said that Fawad had been put in isolation two days ago. “All other Islamabad United players and members have tested negative and have been cleared to play,” the spokesman said.

The PCB said the decision to postpone the match had been made despite both the sides returning negative tests on late Monday afternoon. “Fawad was put in isolation late Saturday night. He will re-enter the bio-secure bubble after two negative tests,” PCB added.

“The decision to reschedule the match has been made after a careful consideration, aimed at allowing players sufficient time to relax, refocus and regroup following the testing and in the best interest of the competition. While all squad members of Quetta Gladiators and Islamabad United have tested negative, players and player support personnel of the four remaining sides and the match officials will undergo rapid tests on Monday evening,” the Board said.

The PCB had earlier in the day said: “A player from one of the sides featuring in this evening’s match has tested positive. The player had shown symptoms two days ago and had been immediately isolated.”

A PCB source said the tickets sold for the Monday game will be valid for the rescheduled show on Tuesday (today). The source said that fans can also get their tickets refunded if they wanted to do so.

Fawad, who represented Gladiators in the earlier HBL PSL seasons, had replaced New Zealand batsman Colin Munro in the Islamabad United squad for this season. Munro was unavailable for United due to the prevailing Covid-19 related managed isolation space challenges in New Zealand.

Fawad was given a chance in the United’s last game against Peshawar Zalmi which the latter won by six wickets on February 27. Fawad had finished with 1-40 in his quota of four overs in that game.

According to insiders two lifts have been specified for the players in hotel. However, sources said, that players also use stairs which are not in the bio-secure bubble.

Sources further said that a couple of franchises key officials have already brought into the notice of the PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan that such breaches are being made and SOPs should be strictly implemented.Sources said that every franchise has been given a physiotherapist and they should check regularly the temperatures of players. However, sources said that they don’t regularly do that. A player had tested positive before the PSL began. Besides, a player and an official had breached COVID-19 protocols just around the league’s commencement.

Peshawar Zalmi and Lahore Qalandars have six points each having played three matches. Karachi Kings and United have four points each, Multan Sultans have two and Quetta Gladiators are yet to open their account.