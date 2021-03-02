close
Tue Mar 02, 2021
Thesis defence

Islamabad

 
Rawalpindi:Syed Saeed Jaffer, a PhD Scholar of Electrical Engineering Department of HITEC University Taxila, will defend his research dissertation tomorrow (Wednesday), at 2 p.m. in Iqbal Auditorium of the University, says a press release.The topic of his research is ‘Performance Analysis of Optical Fronthaul Interface of 5G CRAN Architecture using Passive Optical Network.’ The research has been supervised by Dr Ashiq Hussain.

