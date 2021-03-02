Prince Harry ‘worried about history repeating itself’

LOS ANGELES: Britain’s Prince Harry, who has blamed press intrusion for contributing to his mother Princess Diana’s death in 1997, has told US chat show host Oprah Winfrey he was worried about history repeating itself.

Harry and his wife Meghan Markle rocked Britain’s monarchy with their shock announcement in January 2020 that they were stepping back from royal duties. CBS on Sunday released brief clips of an "intimate" interview with Winfrey about their lives which will air March 7.

"My biggest concern was history repeating itself," Harry, 36, said, apparently referring to the death of his mother who was killed in a high-speed car crash in Paris in 1997 as she tried to escape paparazzi.

Harry has long had a difficult relationship with Britain’s tabloids and blames press intrusion for contributing to Diana’s death. "I’m just really relieved and happy to be sitting here talking to you with my wife by my side," Harry, holding Markle’s hand, told Winfrey.

"Because I can’t begin to imagine what it must have been like for her (Diana), going through this process by herself all those years ago. "It’s been unbelievably tough for the two of us, but at least we have each other."

The couple, who announced on Valentine’s Day that they were expecting a second child, have launched several legal cases against British news outlets alleging invasion of privacy -- including one that ended last month with a victory against Associated Newspapers.