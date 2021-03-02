PAF clinch national junior sailing title

LAHORE: Pakistan Air Force team Monday clinched the National Junior U 25 Sailing Championship 2021.

The PAF directorate media informed 'The News' that PAF sailing team maintained their supremacy in the junior championship by winning all three Gold Medals at open sea near Clifton beach.

PAF won 8 out of 9 medals. On the final day of the Championships that started on February 24, PAF sailors comfortably won all medals in Laser Standard, 470 Class and Windsurfing RSX Class categories of the championships.

In the Laser Standard category, Awais of PAF maintained his domination throughout the Championship. After a very tough competition Hamza of Navy managed to get second position followed by Augustin of PAF. In 470 Class category, all Gold, Silver and Bronze medals were clinched by PAF.

Azeem and Mubashir Ali won Gold medals, Zain Bin Yameen and Muhammad Abdullah got Silver and Daniyal Tanveer and Imran of PAF were awarded Bronze medals.

In Windsurfing RSX Class category, PAF also dominated by getting all three medals. Sami Ullah was awarded Gold medal, Naveed Iqbal won Silver and Muhammad Suleman got Bronze medal.