Formation of associations by PCB welcomed

KARACHI: Former Lahore City Cricket Association (LCCA) joint secretary Mian Aslam has welcomed Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) announcement of the establishment of six associations.

Talking to ‘The News’ on Monday, Aslam, a Test umpire, said that after around one and a half years the PCB finally realised that it was too late and nominated people to run the six associations.

Aslam, who has vast experience of the game as organiser and administrator, said that Pakistan cricket at grassroots level had suffered a lot since the PCB’s current management took control.

Club cricket has not been organised for around two years which damaged Pakistan cricket and this damage would take a lot of time to be repaired, he added. “Fresh and budding talented at grassroots level has gone waste because of lack of club cricket. Emerging cricketer did not get any opportunity to play and polish their skills,” he said.

He said he expected the people nominated to work sincerely and complete their task within a year and organise the elections. Aslam said he would not not comment on the nominations and wait for a while to see how they work and what their attitude towards the promotion of the game at grassroots level would be.