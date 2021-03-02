Dunk happy to contribute to Qalandars’ success

KARACHI: Australia’s Ben Dunk is famous for his aggressive batting. After a few bad days in this event with the bat the Queensland-born wicket-keeper batsman on Sunday composed a slow but productive fifty, his first of the event, which helped Lahore Qalandars’ cause who pulled off a sensational six-wicket win against Karachi Kings here at National Stadium.

And Dunk was happy with his contribution which at least played a part in his team’s win. “Certainly, it was my slow innings today,” Dunk said after the match. “I had to play an important role with Fakhar who was batting beautifully. Just hanging and taking it as deep as possible as we can before David’s firework towards the end. It was not my best innings but it contributed to the team’s success,” the 33-year-old said.

However, he hoped that he would be seen in the best of his form towards the back-end of the six-team event. “The goal of Lahore this time is to go really deep in the tournament and make it to the last four. I hope I play my best cricket in the back-end of the tournament,” Dunk said.

Dunkn hit 57 off 43 balls, striking two sixes and five fours and was involved in a 119-run fourth wicket stand with Fakhar Zaman (83) which ultimately enabled Lahore to chase the 187-run target with four balls to spare.

Last season Dunk was in sublime form and scored 300 runs which featured two fifties. Dunk, having played just five T20s for Australia, hit 12 sixes on March 8, 2020, in his blistering 40-ball 99 not out against Karachi Kings at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore. Dunk also showed the magic with the blade in that event when he smacked ten sixes in his rapid 43-ball 93 on March 3, 2020, against Quetta Gladiators, also at the Gaddafi Stadium.