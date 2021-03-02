close
Tue Mar 02, 2021
Our Correspondent
March 2, 2021

Civil Defence Day celebrated

Lahore

Our Correspondent
March 2, 2021

LAHORE:To celebrate the Civil Defence Day, district administration organised a walk here on Monday. Lahore Deputy Commissioner Mudassar Riaz and Civil Defence Director Punjab Shahid Kayani graced the occasion as special guests. Civil Defence officers were also present. The walk was started from Nasser Bagh and ended at Town Hall. Addressing on the occasion, the DC appreciated the Civil Defence personnel. He said that Civil Defence personnel were dedicated to the national spirit and the volunteers perform their duties with utmost honesty.

