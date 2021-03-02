Concern over non-academic duties of teachers

LAHORE:Punjab Teachers Union (PTU) has once again expressed serious concerns over assigning non-academic duties to schoolteachers such as Khushali Survey. In a press release PTU office-bearers including Rana Liaqat Ali and others observed that this mandatory non-academic duty was against the dignity of teachers. They further observed that the School Education Department started an enrollment drive in government schools while on the other hand, teachers were also placed to perform duties for Khushali Survey. The PTU office-bearers said that around 90,000 posts of teachers were already vacant in the government schools and the non-teaching duties of teachers were totally against education system.